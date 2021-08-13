Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Amdocs worth $97,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Amdocs by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

