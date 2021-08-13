American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 1.66% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QGRO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55.

