American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider Sells $943,180.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John B. Berding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00.

NYSE AFG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.39. 162,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.06. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

