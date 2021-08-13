American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Thomas Beckett Sells 3,000 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.68. 2,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,059. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $517.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $11,580,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on APEI. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

