American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 280.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,148 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.48% of American Superconductor worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Superconductor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $13.35 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $378.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

