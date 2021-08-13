American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,689. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.74.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

