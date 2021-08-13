American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Well shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 13,081 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,662 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Well by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,141,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 273,325 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 293.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,541 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

