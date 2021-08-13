Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 12,247 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

