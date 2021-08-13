Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 3,005 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,380,000 after acquiring an additional 156,111 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,474,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $114.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $115.29.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

