Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of SJW Group worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SJW Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SJW Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SJW Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $68.09 on Friday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

