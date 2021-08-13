Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of Capstead Mortgage worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 437,465 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 729,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 186,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 35,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CMO opened at $6.48 on Friday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

