Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 32,233 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 1,149.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,233 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXI. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $458,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.04. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.