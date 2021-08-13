Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,785,000 after buying an additional 656,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after buying an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 601,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after buying an additional 478,347 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

NYSE SMAR opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,690 shares of company stock worth $22,509,255 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

