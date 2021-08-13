Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

