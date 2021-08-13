Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of 2U worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in 2U by 69.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of TWOU opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.97. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

