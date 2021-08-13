Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudera worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cloudera by 10.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 4.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Cloudera by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDR stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

