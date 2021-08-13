Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.