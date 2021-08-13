Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GDO opened at $18.32 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

