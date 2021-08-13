Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111,344 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 5.15% of Profire Energy worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 88,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Profire Energy by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 177,275 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock.

PFIE opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

