Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

