Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALV opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

