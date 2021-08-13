Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

