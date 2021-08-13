Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The RealReal worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 51,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The RealReal by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 8,629.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 145,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 143,855 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,190 shares of company stock worth $3,028,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.