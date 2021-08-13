Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,236.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

GBF stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $126.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.80.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

