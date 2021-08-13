Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

