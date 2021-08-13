Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Conduent worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.20 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. Research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

