Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury General worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.46. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

