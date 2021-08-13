Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,224 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,641,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

BKT stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

