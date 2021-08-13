Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 234.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $49.24 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53.

