Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,922 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBML opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.