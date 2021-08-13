Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Bristow Group worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bristow Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.56 million, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

