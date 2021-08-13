Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 23.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.87 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $954.61 million, a P/E ratio of -114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.22.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

