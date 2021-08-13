Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Funko at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Funko by 36.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $922.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,354 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

