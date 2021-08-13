Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 469,676 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 469,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Blue Apron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 297,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 12.76%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145 over the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

