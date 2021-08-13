Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Vapotherm worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VAPO opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

