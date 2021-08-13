Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,956 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Par Pacific worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 86.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76,836 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $968.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.67. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

