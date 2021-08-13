Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.58% of REX American Resources worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.