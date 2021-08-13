Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $92.71 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

