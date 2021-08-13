Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of First Merchants worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $22,642,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Merchants by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Merchants by 54.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

First Merchants stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.82. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

