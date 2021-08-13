Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,844 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AerCap by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AerCap by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 70,897 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 6.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

