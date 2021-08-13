Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 20,107 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,107 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

