Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 50,490 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,490 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Matrix Service worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 204.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after buying an additional 1,225,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 42.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 160,242 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 35.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.73. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.