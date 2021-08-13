Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 9,927 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.60% of Ituran Location and Control worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 64.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.