Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

