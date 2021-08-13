AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Short Interest Down 96.4% in July

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 153,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Kim W. Kunkle acquired 23,390 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $88,180.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,199 shares in the company, valued at $404,140.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim W. Kunkle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,401. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AmeriServ Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 593.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial stock remained flat at $$3.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90. AmeriServ Financial has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 8.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

