AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,168 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,955. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

