AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 973 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.09. 49,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.