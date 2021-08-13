AMO Coin Reaches Market Cap of $68.00 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $68.00 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.08 or 0.00899321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00154013 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

