AMO Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.32 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $77.32 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.18 or 0.00887027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.