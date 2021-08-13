Amon Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $2.91 million and $1,538.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

AMN is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

